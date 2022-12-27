ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metso Outotec service program gains support

Finland-based crushing and screening equipment maker Metso Outotec says its Life Cycle Services (LCS) program has grown via the signing of more than 130 new agreements in 2022. The LCS service “covers the entire aftermarket portfolio, including process support and optimization, sustainable wears, spares and service solutions,” says the equipment...

