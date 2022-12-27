Read full article on original website
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
NJ shore’s oddest landmark shows off its $2.4 million renovation
MARGATE — A refurbished Lucy the Elephant was unveiled Wednesday night after $2.4 million renovation. Nearly a thousand people gathered at the national historic landmark to see the result of 15 months of work to replace rotted timbers and apply a brand new metal skin. "I'm overwhelmed and just...
Puppy Swims Across The Hudson In Winter To Get To New Jersey
How many times have you driven by or floated on the Hudson River and thought, "at least I don't have to swim in it". Well, this little guy swam across the whole thing all by himself. Why? He wanted to be in Jersey really, really bad. Michael Phelps has nothing...
The Adorable Connection Between ‘Wednesday’s Emma Myers and K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN
K-pop group Seventeen can officially count a Wednesday star as one of their biggest fans!. Emma Myers, who portrays Wednesday Addams' lovable werewolf roommate Enid, has been delighting the group's fanbase with her posts about them. So much so that some members have given her a shoutout!. After the Netflix...
TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended
TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them. The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says. To use the feature,...
‘GMA’ Anchor T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship
GMA anchor T.J. Holmes has officially filed to divorce his wife Marilee Fiebig. A source close to the situation revealed the news to E! News. Fiebig and Holmes had been married for 13 years and currently share a daughter together. The news of their divorce comes it was revealed that...
