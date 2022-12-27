ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

'Help bridge that gap:' Asheville fire, city departments deliver water supplies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department and other city departments are distributing water to people unable to purchase water as widespread outages continue. The distribution work is happening as water crews work around the clock to restore outages. News 13 watched as crews worked for hours Thursday at the intersection of Sweeten Creek and Caribou roads.
WLOS.com

Restor Metabolix of Asheville, LLC

WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: City leaders ask those with water to conserve as outages continue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com

Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
WLOS.com

Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com

Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
WLOS.com

About 150 Canton water customers left dry after frigid weekend

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton is experiencing some water outages, mostly in residential areas. About 150 customers are impacted. Mayor Zeb Smathers said town leaders anticipated problems because of the extreme cold temperatures that hit the area last weekend and alerted customers to stock up on water.
WLOS.com

Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
hendersonville.com

The Uncertain Future of Old-Growth Forests in North Carolina, Part Four

This article completes Carolina Public Press’s four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. Click here to read the previous parts of this series. In August, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported a Protect...
WLOS.com

Need water? Here's where to find it in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With faucets running dry for so many of you amid widespread water outages in South Asheville, as well as some eastern and western portions of the city and Buncombe County, many families are turning to bottled water for everyday needs. Several businesses, organizations and entities...
