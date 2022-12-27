Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
'Help bridge that gap:' Asheville fire, city departments deliver water supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department and other city departments are distributing water to people unable to purchase water as widespread outages continue. The distribution work is happening as water crews work around the clock to restore outages. News 13 watched as crews worked for hours Thursday at the intersection of Sweeten Creek and Caribou roads.
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
WLOS.com
Asheville leaders fall short of water restoration goal as outage nears 1-week mark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville leaders issued a disappointing update Friday regarding widespread water outages. David Melton, director of water resources, announced the city fell short of its previous restoration estimate. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to make the goal of having full water service by the end...
WLOS.com
Restor Metabolix of Asheville, LLC
Restor Metabolix provides a novel treatment for patient's suffering from Pre-, Type I and Type II diabetes. We use regular insulin in a way that attempts to mimic normal pancreas function. In short, we use insulin as a hormone instead of as a drug. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://rmxasheville.com/
WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: City leaders ask those with water to conserve as outages continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com
Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
WLOS.com
As water begins flowing to some Asheville customers, others may have 48 hours to wait
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's southern water treatment facility went back online about noon Wednesday, but city water director David Melton said restoring service to the thousands who have been without for several days will be a gradual process. Lines have to be flushed, water quality tested and the lines refilled.
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
WLOS.com
Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
WLOS.com
Where's the water? One restaurant owner calls for more accountability from city officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As widespread water woes continue across the city of Asheville, one restaurant owner is demanding city leaders be held accountable. Since Monday, Cantina Louie has been without water. A sign on the door says, "Closed due to Asheville Waterline Shut Down." “I do [think city...
WLOS.com
About 150 Canton water customers left dry after frigid weekend
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton is experiencing some water outages, mostly in residential areas. About 150 customers are impacted. Mayor Zeb Smathers said town leaders anticipated problems because of the extreme cold temperatures that hit the area last weekend and alerted customers to stock up on water.
WLOS.com
Water service restored to majority of Mills River, Arden, Asheville officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: On Friday, News 13 continued to receive calls from customers saying that, despite the city report, their water had not returned at all. Our newsroom has received countless calls from Royal Pines, Sweeten Creek, the Reynolds area and more surrounding South Asheville areas. ____________
WLOS.com
Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
WLOS.com
2022 in Review: A look at this year's top stories from across Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From snowstorms to high winds, heartbreak to harrowing tales, it's been a year full of major headlines across Western North Carolina. Here's a look at the top viewed stories from each month. JANUARY. The year started off with a major snowstorm for many across the...
hendersonville.com
The Uncertain Future of Old-Growth Forests in North Carolina, Part Four
This article completes Carolina Public Press’s four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. Click here to read the previous parts of this series. In August, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported a Protect...
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
WLOS.com
Need water? Here's where to find it in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With faucets running dry for so many of you amid widespread water outages in South Asheville, as well as some eastern and western portions of the city and Buncombe County, many families are turning to bottled water for everyday needs. Several businesses, organizations and entities...
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
Comments / 0