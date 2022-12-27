The issues that got readers to the ballot box and Denton City Hall this year
This past year held a few Denton City Council initiatives that spurred readers’ interest among the hundreds of development-related requests. Two of those initiatives shone a national spotlight on Denton and sent resounding messages to elected officials.
When the Supreme Court ruled this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade and end women's right to abortion, many Texas elected officials were quick to seek to criminalize the health care practice.
featured
Denton City Council votes to approve resolution deprioritizing enforcement of abortion law
- By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
- Updated Jun 29, 2022
Denton passes one of Texas' first marijuana decriminalization ordinances
- By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton City Council member Alison Maguire recall lawsuit
- Staff reports
Should criminal history be left off job applications? Denton is considering it
- By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
- Updated 9 hrs ago
Potential of partially closing Bell Avenue divides residents
- Claire Williams
Comments / 0