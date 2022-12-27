ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

The issues that got readers to the ballot box and Denton City Hall this year

By Christian McPhate
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
This past year held a few Denton City Council initiatives that spurred readers’ interest among the hundreds of development-related requests. Two of those initiatives shone a national spotlight on Denton and sent resounding messages to elected officials.

When the Supreme Court ruled this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade and end women's right to abortion, many Texas elected officials were quick to seek to criminalize the health care practice.

Denton City Council votes to approve resolution deprioritizing enforcement of abortion law

  By Christian McPhate
  Updated Jun 29, 2022

Denton passes one of Texas' first marijuana decriminalization ordinances

  By Christian McPhate

Denton City Council member Alison Maguire recall lawsuit

  Staff reports

Should criminal history be left off job applications? Denton is considering it

  By Christian McPhate
  Updated 9 hrs ago

Potential of partially closing Bell Avenue divides residents

  Claire Williams

Comments / 0

 

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

