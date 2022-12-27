ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills, Sabres Foundations donate to blizzard relief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced on Thursday it will donate $100,000 to help Western New York and the City of Buffalo in response to this past weekend’s blizzard. The NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be matching that donation, per...
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s...
Buffalo airport reopens, but most flights canceled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out. “We checked every day. Even this morning at noon I think it was, we were like...
Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St....
