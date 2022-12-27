Alaska children are being institutionalized when they don’t have to be, Justice Department says

The state of alaska has been child trafficking for profit for decades. If you don't like what they do to your families then they will put you in prison or kill you either way they are selling your kids.
That is so true. Its crazy what our State does to our children especially kids who end up in OCS care for years. I have spent hours listening to adults who were taken away from their parents. and because of trauma of it ended up in poorly run facilities. No one would listen to their cries for help. and they just got stuck for years in institutions which affected their mental, and emotional health. Against their will they were drugged, and did not receive decent therapy. I could write a book of the sad stories I have heard from young people who were "raised" by our system. It is criminal. and needs to stop.
