Chevrolet has big plans for the future, with at least four new Corvette models on the way: the E-Ray, the ZR1, the Zora and the all-electric version. While the last three are still months away, the E-Ray is currently under intensive testing. Our spy photographers caught it testing many times, including around the famous Nurburgring track. What’s more, we've already seen it in all its glory thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department. And even if Chevrolet officials said that the official debut would happen soon, it still hasn’t happened. In fact, the future Corvette E-Ray is still undergoing extensive testing. In the latest video of what appears to be a teaser video coming from Chevrolet, we get to see the future E-Ray having lots of fun in the snow. Which shouldn't surprise anyone, considering the E-Ray will be the first all-wheel-drive Corvette ever made.

2 DAYS AGO