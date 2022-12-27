ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside police save Christmas for single mother, her 2 sons after home burglary

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtUqr_0jvrdclF00

Some Riverside police officers saved Christmas for one family whose presents were stolen right out from under their tree.

Police say the single mother and her two sons returned to their apartment on Christmas Eve and discovered that all of their presents were gone.

In a video released by the Riverside Police Department, one officer can be heard telling the woman: "We told all of our dispatchers and officers about what happened to you. And so we all came up with some money for you. So, this is from a lot of us. It's $700 cash... hopefully it'll help out."

The woman burst into tears and hugged all the officers.

Officers also retrieved extra toys that were collected at the station, and Riverside firefighters followed with more a few hours later.

