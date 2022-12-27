Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Looking back at significant video moments in New Hampshire in 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There were manynotable stories throughout 2022 in New Hampshire. Some memorable and emotional moments were caught on camera. See the top five videos that stood out during the year below. Blizzards rips through parts of New Hampshire. A blizzard was confirmed in Portsmouth and Rochester by...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters can greet the New Year with hikes in New Hampshire parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Parks is sponsoring a series of hikes for people to greet the New Year. For the 12th year in a row, the department has set up New Hampshire First Day Hikes at seven state parks for New Year's Day. Hikers can enjoy the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski officials say conditions good despite impending warm weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The weather might be warming up, but New Hampshire ski areas say they're ready to greet skiers for the New Year. Ski officials said a long stretch of cold weather let them make snow ahead of the milder weather and rain in the forecast. "Skiers and...
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
WMUR.com
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
WMUR.com
Woman in mobility scooter struck, killed in Rochester crash, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman in a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon in Rochester, police said. The crash shut down Columbus Avenue for hours, but the road was back open by 6 p.m. Police said the woman struck by the car wasn't...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Kid Strong
Monday, January 2nd — Tonight, Kid Strong in Stratham is about much more than keeping kids fit, it's also about teaching them resilience, confidence, and independence. Plus, a story of a Hampstead man who decided to reach new heights and enlisted the companionship of a partner who "wood" always be up for the challenge.
WMUR.com
Boil water order issued for town of Hill
HILL, N.H. — A boil water order was issued Friday for customers of Hill Water Works after a water main broke. Customers who still have water service are being told to boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, cook, or brush teeth. Jugs and...
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WMUR.com
Two people from New Hampshire charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people from New Hampshire are accused of drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maine. The York County Sherriff's Office in Maine said around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation. As the vehicle was pulling over,...
WMUR.com
Travel returning to normal for Southwest passengers
At Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, there were no cancellations listed Friday morning. Travelers said they had no problems with their flights.
