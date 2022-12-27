Read full article on original website
Students gain clinical experience at Great Bend health system
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend is proud of the role it plays in educating the next generation of healthcare workers. The health system partners with colleges and universities – local and around the country – to provide the clinical and shadowing experience students need to graduate.
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
Cram the Van: 19,267 pounds of food donated for Barton Co. food bank
From Wheatland Electric... Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive has, once again, smashed previous collection records, raising a total of 54,599 pounds for a dozen local food banks. That includes 19,267 lbs. of food for the Community Food Bank of Barton County ($1 donation = 1 pound...
Law enforcement K-9 teams train together in Great Bend
Officers from Barton, Pawnee, Kiowa and Clark counties trained together Thursday, Dec. 29. The K-9 teams came together for training at Community Christian Church in Great Bend, east of Barton Community College.
🎧Francis reflects on 4+ years as Great Bend City Administrator
Kendal Francis is not going far. The Great Bend City Administrator is heading just over 60 miles to the southeast to Hutchinson, but he’ll be serving as an administrator for a new town and no longer Great Bend. After more than four years in Great Bend, Francis’ resignation goes into effect next week as he begins his role as the Hutchinson City Administrator.
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
Russell Co. to revitalize downtown buildings with HEAL grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
The Beauty Bar wraps up facade improvement, others extended in Great Bend
June 30, 2023, has become the new deadline for many of Barton County's Facade Improvement Grants. During Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body extended several more grants to that date, and also changed the location of two grants. The Beauty Bar, located at 1409 Main Street in Great Bend, was expected to ask for an extension but has wrapped up improvements. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he was pleased with the results.
Great Bend psychiatrist: Normal post-holiday blues
The holidays can be a great time of the year…a break from work or school and a chance to spend time with family and friends. Whenever the Christmas fun comes to an end, there can be a letdown when going “back to reality” or returning to a normal routine.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/28)
BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, presented details. The Budget Amendment Hearing was scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2022 Operating Budget for the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund, Health, Solid Waste and 911 Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
Magellan Midstream donates defibrillator to Barton Co. Sheriff's Office
Christmas is past, and the Barton County Commission met for the final time in 2022 Wednesday morning. But the season of sharing was not quite over. Justin Phillips with Magellan Midstream Partners, LP was in attendance to provide the commission with a check for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to be used by the Barton County Sheriff's Office.
Great Bend council hesitant on $514K utility truck
The price to clean sewers and fix water main breaks is pricey, and the Great Bend City Council found out the cost is only going up. Public Works Director Jason Cauley went before the council last week asking to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Combination truck for $514,216 from Red Equipment LLC. The truck can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Reese resigns from Reno County Commission
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 27, newly-elected County Commissioner Mark Reese is resigning from his seat. “Due to unforeseen demands of my current job I will be required to spend more time out of state," Reese said. "Due to these demands I cannot fulfill my duties as the Reno County commissioner in District 4.”
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
Sunflower Diversified returns New Year's Eve taxi
Some time in jail, a suspended driver's license, fines, and higher insurance premiums. Those are just some of the personal costs of getting caught while driving under the influence. And they pale in comparison to the costs of injuring someone in an accident. That's why Sunflower Diversified Services and Eagle Radio are once again teaming up for the New Year's Eve Taxi on Dec. 31.
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)
BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
