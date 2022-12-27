ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

Walk With Ease program offered locally in January

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧Francis reflects on 4+ years as Great Bend City Administrator

Kendal Francis is not going far. The Great Bend City Administrator is heading just over 60 miles to the southeast to Hutchinson, but he’ll be serving as an administrator for a new town and no longer Great Bend. After more than four years in Great Bend, Francis’ resignation goes into effect next week as he begins his role as the Hutchinson City Administrator.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

BrightHouse thankful for community help in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell Co. to revitalize downtown buildings with HEAL grants

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

The Beauty Bar wraps up facade improvement, others extended in Great Bend

June 30, 2023, has become the new deadline for many of Barton County's Facade Improvement Grants. During Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body extended several more grants to that date, and also changed the location of two grants. The Beauty Bar, located at 1409 Main Street in Great Bend, was expected to ask for an extension but has wrapped up improvements. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he was pleased with the results.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/28)

BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, presented details. The Budget Amendment Hearing was scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2022 Operating Budget for the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund, Health, Solid Waste and 911 Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend council hesitant on $514K utility truck

The price to clean sewers and fix water main breaks is pricey, and the Great Bend City Council found out the cost is only going up. Public Works Director Jason Cauley went before the council last week asking to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Combination truck for $514,216 from Red Equipment LLC. The truck can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reese resigns from Reno County Commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 27, newly-elected County Commissioner Mark Reese is resigning from his seat. “Due to unforeseen demands of my current job I will be required to spend more time out of state," Reese said. "Due to these demands I cannot fulfill my duties as the Reno County commissioner in District 4.”
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sunflower Diversified returns New Year's Eve taxi

Some time in jail, a suspended driver's license, fines, and higher insurance premiums. Those are just some of the personal costs of getting caught while driving under the influence. And they pale in comparison to the costs of injuring someone in an accident. That's why Sunflower Diversified Services and Eagle Radio are once again teaming up for the New Year's Eve Taxi on Dec. 31.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)

BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

