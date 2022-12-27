These SZA-Approved Earbuds Are on Sale for $139.99: Where to Buy Sony LinkBuds S Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a way to spend your holiday gift cards ? The SZA-approved, Sony LinkBuds S noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for a limited time.

These top-rated earbuds offer optimized ambient sound and active noise cancellation for less than $200 — if you grab them on discount at Amazon and other major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart .

Sony’s LinkBuds S earbuds are lightweight with an incredibly comfortable fit, making them perfect for travel, exercise, commuting, etc. And they’re always on, which means they can instantly connect to your laptop, smartphone, or another device – even if you haven’t used them in a while.

Sony LinkBuds provide up to 20 hours of battery life, but you can get up to 60 minutes of playtime with a five-minute charge, and an IPX4 waterproof rating means that you don’t have to worry about splashes of water or sweat ruining your earbuds.

If you’ve been looking for an alternative to AirPods , Sony’s LinkBuds S earbuds definitely fit the bill. They also have built-in Alexa and they’re compatible with Apple and Android phones .

SZA stars in a Sony LinkBuds S commercial showcasing the new “Earth Blue earbuds . The New Jersey native’s “Shirt” single soundtracks the commercial where she’s featured rocking a pair of white, LinkBuds S and and a blue, oversized varsity jacket .

In addition to the new colorway, Sonly LinkBuds S are available in black , dessert sand , and white .

Meanwhile, SZA’s SOS album recently celebrated a second consecutive week atop the Billboard 200. “Lol instagram randomly deleted my post last week .. but APPARENTLY [IT’S] STILL TRUE THIS WEEK,” she wrote in response to topping the charts again. “Number [one] two weeks in a row .. God is incredible. I won’t repeat it all, but thank you everybody for supporting me and speaking power [and] love into me. It’s 9:43 in Hawaii. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Life is beautiful and what it should be.”

Watch SZA’s Sony LinkBuds S commercial below.