Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus Looks (And Smells) Exactly Like You Think It Would, According to Cher

When you think of Willie Nelson’s tour bus, what comes to mind? I’d imagine it’s a comfortable space with a little of Willie’s personal style injected here and there. After all, he can’t be traveling all over the country and not bring a little bit of Texas with him, right? Oh, and also pot. I imagine there is enough top-shelf herb on Willie’s bus to send a tent full of hippies to the moon. Recently, Cher and Kelly Clarkson revealed that Nelson’s bus is pretty much what we’d all expect.

Earlier this week, Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her four-piece Decades Eau de Perfume collection. Each of the perfumes – 60s Couture, 70s Couture, 80s Couture, and 90s Couture – captures the essence of a decade. While Cher was describing what went into building the scent profiles for each decade, Kelly Clarkson cut in.

“I’m shocked that the 70s didn’t smell like marijuana, I’m just going to be honest with you upfront. I was like, ‘Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson’s bus, alright,” she said jokingly. This sparked a memory for Cher.

Cher Recalls Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus

“Oh my God, I’ve been on Willie Nelson’s bus. It smells exactly like marijuana,” she exclaimed. Kelly Clarkson agreed. She added that after visiting Nelson on his bus, she left with a contact high.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cher exclaimed. “It was a terrible old bus, but like he was great. And just – drugs everywhere.” I think it’s important to note that Willie Nelson has never been known for using any hard drugs. So, when Cher says there were drugs everywhere, she probably just meant that Nelson’s bus was well-stocked with reefer.

Kelly Clarkson has visited Willie Nelson’s bus more recently than Cher. She compared it to a Los Angeles pot dispensary. “It was laid out on the table,” Clarkson said of Nelson’s supply of jazz cabbage. “It was as if you go into a store, like some old-school Airstream in LA and that’s the store in LA where they’re selling it.”

Kelly Clarkson went on to say that Willie Nelson’s bus was “everything you wanted it to be.” However, there was one downside. “When you walked out, you were definitely hungry.”

Tales from Willie’s Tour Bus

Cher and Kelly Clarkson are far from the only stars who have stories from Willie Nelson’s tour bus. For instance, Kacey Musgraves kicked off a wild night of partying aboard the Honeysuckle Rose after the 2019 CMA Awards. Musgraves said that after the show, she brought some pizza to Nelson’s bus and they hung out for a while.

While on the bus, Willie Nelson got Kacey Musgraves higher than a giraffe’s eyebrows. Then, they hit the town. The details get pretty fuzzy after that, but Musgraves did remember one of the highlights of the night. “The next thing I know, I’m in this barn and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos. Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos. I’m singing with Ronnie Dunn,” she recalled.

