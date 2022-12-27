Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals newborn daughter Love’s face for first time

Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally revealed the precious face of his newborn daughter, Love.

The infant made her debut via the rapper-turned-executive’s Instagram on Tuesday, with two close-up shots captioned, “Baby Love 💖.”

The first showed the wide-eyed baby girl sitting in her pink car seat, swaddled in a heart-patterned blanket.

With a head full of wavy black hair and her ears already pierced with tiny gold studs, Love stared off to the side as her proud pops snapped away.

The second photo captured Combs cradling his bundle of joy, who was fast asleep in his arms.

Love was wearing a frilled onesie and matching bow in her signature color: pink.

The uploads come days after the music mogul, 53, teased his followers with a glimpse of his youngest child in festive family photos featuring only the back of the 2-month-old’s head.

While Love wore a green onesie with reindeer on it, her dad and four of her five siblings rocked matching striped pajamas.

The newest Combs spent her first Christmas with Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, also 16. The Grammy winner’s son Justin, 28, did not appear to be in attendance.

Combs recently teased his followers with only a glimpse of his youngest child in family photos from Christmas. diddy/Instagram

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” Combs captioned the Instagram carousel . “LOVE ❤️.”

Though he only recently announced the arrival of “baby girl,” she was actually born on Oct. 15 to mom Dana Tran , a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker tweeted on Dec. 10.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Combs is currently dating City Girls member Yung Miami , whom he has clarified is “very important and special” to him — far from a “side chick.”

As for the fellow musician, 28, she addressed her partner’s expanding family on a recent episode of her podcast , informing her listeners that Love’s arrival “wasn’t, like, a surprise.”