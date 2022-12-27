ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

10 counts dropped against Basalt chiropractor Jensen

Prosecutors dropped 10 of 17 charges against prominent midvalley chiropractor Dr. Dave Jensen on Wednesday while a defense attorney contended the entire case should be tossed because of a former Basalt cop’s alleged actions during the investigation. Jensen initially faced 21 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he acted as...
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video

It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens

5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
CARBONDALE, CO
9NEWS

Snowboarder killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A snowboarder triggered an avalanche on Berthoud Pass Monday and was caught and killed, according to posts by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded alongside Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, Alpine Search and Rescue, East Grand Fire Department,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy