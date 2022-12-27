ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazardous mountain travel expected this week in Sierra Nevada

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe region in the midst of Tuesdays strong winter storm, according to the National Weather Service Reno Station.

The NWS issued the backcountry warning for the area between Yuba Pass near Highway 49 and north of Ebbetts Pass near Highway 4 through Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NWS Sacramento.

Between one to three feet of snow are expected to fall at pass level and wind gusts of 70 miles-per-hour will be heading south to southwest.

At 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office issued chain controls in the Donner Lake area.

Those heading westbound will see chain controls from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow and those heading eastbound will needs chains from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

At 7:30 a.m., the CHP lifted the chain control on I-80 near Donner Lake over Donner Summit.

The NWS is discouraging any travel in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and cautions that travelers may experience:

  • Near white out conditions
  • major travel delays
  • road closures
  • chain controls
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Related
FOX40

Storm Updates: Flooding and power outages during winter storm

–Check out the latest storm updates (KTXL) — Large swaths of Central and Northern California, as well as the Sierra Nevada, will be getting moderate to heavy rain from Friday to Saturday. As an atmospheric river drenches the state, rainfall is expected across the state throughout Friday and continuing until midday Saturday, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Watch: Heaviest rain yet to come Saturday morning

CALIFORNIA, USA — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Traveling to Tahoe for New Years? That May Be ‘Impossible’ with Heavy Winter Storm

Thinking about making a winter expedition to Lake Tahoe to ring in the New Year? You may want to think again. With a category 4 atmospheric river expected to arrive in Northern California on Friday, mountain travel will be difficult to impossible, according to the National Weather Service. The National...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stormy end of year at Lake Tahoe; More systems stacking up in 2023

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This year will end at Lake Tahoe with a warm, wet multi-day storm that will bring heavy, high elevation snow and mostly rain to the basin. Officials say that the active weather pattern will last well into the new year, into the second week of January.
CBS Sacramento

Rain, storm threatens Northern California wildfire burn scar areas

AUBURN -- A series of Pacific storms are expected to slam into northern California and the concern for flooding is rising. Flood watches are in effect through late Saturday night due to excessive rain and melting snow. In burn-scarred areas like the Mosquito Fire footprint in Placer County or the 2021 Caldor Fire that burned in the El Dorado National Forest and other parts of the Sierra, precipitation can lead to landslides. As of Friday afternoon, no mudslides had been reported, according to Cal Fire and a spokesperson for the forest service. Burn scars are areas with little vegetation, typically, with...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Double rainbow foretells new storm

A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
GENOA, NV
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
