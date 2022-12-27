ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrant for 41-year-old in November fatal shooting

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An at-large arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a St. Louis man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Terrell McDaniel, 41, with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, causing a death.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Police were called to the 5900 block of St. Louis Avenue, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as Andre Jermaine Nash, dead in the street. Nash was 42.

Investigators claim McDaniel was responsible for killing Nash.

Anyone with information on McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

FOX 2

