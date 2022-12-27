ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

Dover woman found critically injured on I-275 on Christmas morning has died

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A 29-year-old Dover woman who was found critically injured and laying on the shoulder of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning has died, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Transportation road ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. on Christmas on the northbound side of the interstate south of Dale Mabry Highway.

Troopers said the woman had a “significant head injury” and road rash all over her body. She was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol released a news release Tuesday saying the woman had died “overnight.” They have released no other details but say the woman’s death is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call *FHP (*374) or contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (**8477).

