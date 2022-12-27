Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
wrganews.com
39-year-old Rome Man arrested for attacking a Victim at his Home
A 39-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for attacking a victim at his home on Tuesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Nathaniel Lombardo of a West Callahan Street address allegedly repeatedly struck a 27-year-old victim’s face with his fists. Rome Police stated that the victim suffered visible injuries of bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Lombardo is being charged with battery.
wrganews.com
FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping
The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
wrganews.com
28-year-old Bartow Man arrested in Rome for Prowling
A 28-year-old Bartow man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for prowling charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Paden Young Vaughn of an Old Dallas Road Cartersville address was allegedly discovered sneaking around the residence of an elderly victim on Wayside Road. Officers stated that Vaughn proceeded to lie about his identity when police responded to the scene. Vaughn is being charged with loitering or prowling and also giving false information to law enforcement officers.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
Report: Atlanta woman charged with DUI, child endangerment
Polk County PD finds mother asleep in car with a five-year-old in at Rockmart Hwy. Food Mart An Atlanta woman remained in the Polk County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after she was found early on Thursday morning behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Rockmart Highway Food Mart drunk and […] The post Report: Atlanta woman charged with DUI, child endangerment appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested
On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 30, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says
ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
