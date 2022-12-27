Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Toast signs most of his VALORANT roster while facing name decision and other teams ‘sniping’ him
Content creator and chessboxing winner DisguisedToast is getting closer and closer to completing his pro VALORANT roster, despite facing the setbacks that typically befall other new esports organization founders. Toast, who announced his plans to put together a pro competitive VALORANT roster back in October, recently confirmed on stream that...
dotesports.com
Riot’s new 2023 schedule opens door for VALORANT to become top esport in North America
There doesn’t seem to be anything slowing down VALORANT. And while League of Legends continues to be the top Riot Games-produced esport across the entire world, it’s clear that the company is forging a path for its tactical first-person shooter to be the top draw in North America.
dotesports.com
Sentinels abandons competitive Fortnite, leaving a former world champ teamless
It’s not often that you see an esports organization willingly let go of a world champion, and especially one in an immensely popular title. But that’s the reality of the esports business right now, and that’s the case with Sentinels. The org’s CEO, Rob Moore, announced today...
dotesports.com
New York Excelsior doubling down on plan to build OWL roster of marginalized-gender individuals
Despite pushback from the Overwatch League community on its plans to build a roster around players of underrepresented genders, the New York Excelsior is seemingly moving forward with the plan—with a few key changes. Management has decided to continue recruiting and signing players who identify as a marginalized gender,...
dotesports.com
From Blisk to class reworks, here are the Apex leaks we hope become reality in 2023
It’s been a long year for Apex Legends, and likely an even longer one for the game’s developers. Between the massive season 12 leak in March to the most recent discovery of the game’s next playable legend Ballistic, data miners and those with access to internal builds have triumphantly pulled the rug out from under Respawn Entertainment ahead of planned content updates time and time again.
dotesports.com
The 5 best Dota 2 content moments of 2022
Dota 2 is a living organism, and a lot happens throughout a calendar year. From patches to epic plays, the game continues to deliver memorable content and memories for the fans. Considering Dota 2 had one of its more successful years in recent times, the quality of content has also...
dotesports.com
The best players in League going into 2023
A lot can change with the turn of the calendar, and with 2023 on the horizon, a lot looks different in the world of professional League of Legends. It has been a chaotic offseason with new superteams forming, the return of a certain G.O.A.T to the only place that feels right, and some very intriguing imports across the globe. With all that being said, there are a few players League fans should watch out for come next year.
dotesports.com
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
dotesports.com
Best Lee Sin build in League of Legends
Lee Sin is one of the most iconic champions on the League of Legends roster, especially if you’re a jungler. There’s a saying that any strong jungle player has a great Lee Sin in their arsenal. This is because the champion requires great mechanical prowess, as well as an understanding of how the jungle ecosystem works. At the highest levels of play, a good Lee Sin player can single-handedly take over the early-to-mid game.
dotesports.com
Apex pros finally receive payment for ALGS LANs with questionable timing
A day after many pros publicly complained about not being paid their promised Apex Legends Global Series winnings, it appears that many of those players have finally received their promised payouts. The payments didn’t come without any shortage of public outcries, however. And many players think that’s the only reason those payments were finally completed in the first place.
dotesports.com
Best signings in League heading into 2023
Every offseason, esports organizations around the world rebuild their League of Legends divisions in order to improve their results or stay on top. This year was no different. Many teams from the four major regions geared up by bringing in both veteran and up-and-coming players. The former group offers the necessary experience to survive the pressure in pivotal games throughout the season, while the latter is often the key to having strong firepower. Finding the perfect blend is a key part of any championship-winning team.
dotesports.com
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch might be coming
Some images emerged online today that show a rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch console featuring a design based on the upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A user named Kysen posted the images on the Famiiboard forum page earlier today. They did not...
dotesports.com
The 5 best Dota 2 plays of 2022
Another year is scrapped off the Dota 2 calendar. Despite a few hiccups, it was one of the more action-packed competitive seasons for the game where amazing plays happened. Given the scale of the Majors and The International, professional Dota 2 players are expected to bring their A-game to each tournament. When that’s the case, fans get to watch some of the highest quality Dota 2 that’s being played in that particular moment.
dotesports.com
The five most interesting CS:GO teams to follow in 2023￼
In 2022, the competition in CS:GO was fiercer than ever, with the top teams presenting a fantastic level of skill, while other squads also lived up to the challenge, handing upsets left and right. For the first half of the year, FaZe Clan reigned supreme by collecting four significant trophies...
dotesports.com
Is 100 Thieves making a jetpack Call of Duty-like shooter? Myth thinks yes
As the crowd of fans itching to return to a jetpack era of gaming similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, or Advanced Warfare continues to grow, streaming superstar Myth thinks 100 Thieves might have the answer they’ve been waiting for. When Black Ops 3...
dotesports.com
All MTG Dominaria United creatures with double Kicker
Dominaria United introduced a twist on the lauded Kicker mechanic that contributed to the original Dominaria being such a dynamic and fun format. A cycle of five Rare double Kicker cards allow players to use two different colors to pay separate Kicker cost. Players can choose to just Kick the...
dotesports.com
Sacy locked out of his VALORANT account shortly after arriving in NA
Sentinels player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has pleaded for Riot’s help after he was unable to play VALORANT on his account following his move to North America. Sacy, who used to play on the Brazilian server, asked his followers on Twitter last night whether it was possible to transfer his account to North America so he can play on the VALORANT servers.
dotesports.com
These were the best Apex Legends teams of 2022
Apex Legends is a team game at its core, and the Apex Legends Global Series is that team game’s greatest stage. There is no better barometer for a team’s skill and relative strength in the game. Thankfully, 2022 was also the year that Apex returned to LAN and...
dotesports.com
Silent but not so deadly: How the small M4A1-S nerfs have begun warping the CS:GO meta
Over a month ago, Valve dropped a short but huge announcement for an update to CS:GO. While most fans were shocked to see the Active Duty map switch and the exit of Dust II, another huge change to the game was hidden further down in the post. After dominating the...
dotesports.com
Chovy points out four strongest teams in LCK next year
All LCK teams’ rosters for the 2023 seasons have been revealed, and Gen.G’s Chovy pointed out the strongest contenders in the upcoming year. The mid laner named four squads that “look strong” in an interview with Inven Global. He underlined that the next year would be “one of the fiercest seasons for the players,” with T1, Hanwha Life, DWG KIA, and KT Rolster looking sharp.
Comments / 0