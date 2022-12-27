Read full article on original website
WCVB
Thursday, January 5: Restoring New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Dartmouth, Ted Reinstein meets a brass finisher who makes “cruddy stuff” gleam again – including the foghorn from the sunken ship, Andrea Doria. Anthony Everett steps inside a Boston church where Tiffany-designed stained glass windows are shedding centuries of grime to shine once more. And in Lowell, efforts are underway to restore a Skinner organ to its musical glory.
Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday
BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Dorchester Reporter
City: Hold on a little bit longer for ‘L Street’ Community Center to open
Jan. 1 is typically a busy day at the city’s only public waterfront amenity, as scores of “Brownies” brave what are normally frigid temps to take a New Year’s plunge into Dorchester Bay. But this year’s traditional swim won’t have the benefit of using the popular Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Curley Community Center in South Boston to warm up or get changed. It remains closed this week, with one city spokesperson saying the facility won’t be ready for public use until the beginning of February — at the earliest.
WCVB
Wednesday, January 4: Winter Warmers
Winter is upon us, and we have the warm and cozy menu to match! Chicken and dumplings. Shrimp and grits. Mac and cheese. Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen in Roxbury whips up Southern comfort food staples, and we cozy up to the hearth at Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar in South Boston. Erika Tarantal carbo-loads with warm, savory English muffins at Vinal Bakery in Somerville, while in Cambridge we indulge in heaps of ramen and Thai home cooking. Plus – what’s not to like about an apres-ski warm-up in… Boston?
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Watertown News
Watertown Doctor & Singers Carol for Patients at Local Hospital on Christmas
Patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital received some Christmas cheer this year when a group of carolers paid them a visit, including a doctor from Watertown. Thomas Michel is a familiar face, and voice, to visitors of the Watertown Free Public Library in warmer months. He often gathers fellow musicians on his porch (which overlooks the parking lot) on weekends for a good song. They call themselves The Watertonics.
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
WCVB
Donna Hennessey, first woman to direct TV news in Boston, shares her WCVB memories
BOSTON — All year long, we've been marking 50 years of WCVB, sharing many of our stories and yours to celebrate this milestone. But, we couldn't end 2022 without telling the story of someone who has been here longer than WCVB itself. When you watch the EyeOpener, Donna Hennessey...
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police. Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details on the case have not yet been announced,...
WCVB
Erika's Favorites: Sustainable style is the future of fashion
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vetta is a sustainable clothing company that started in South Boston. Founder Cara Bartlett educated herself on the ethical concerns related to the creation of clothing, who is making it and how it's made and said she runs the company with that in mind. https://www.vettacapsule.com/. MassArt...
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Building a boat from scratch
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we're looking back at our favorite stories of year. One of Anthony's favorites: the story of a novice boatbuilder who is building a seaworthy vessel, a project known as "Acorn to Arabella." https://www.acorntoarabella.com/
Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break
BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
