Murlene Mickey, age 84, of Aurora, formerly of Osceola, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Osceola Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton Community Foundation or to the family for future designation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO