Mobile, AL

Man arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on Christmas Day: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint inside his girlfriend’s home on Christmas Day.

Kyle Jones, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery.

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing car she was test-driving at Palmer’s Toyota: Mobile Police

Police said they were called to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street, near Gorgas Park, for a domestic dispute. Police said Jones went to his girlfriend’s home and found another man inside.

Jones then took out a gun and “demanded the male victim’s money and property.” Police arrived and took Jones into custody.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

