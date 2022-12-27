Man arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on Christmas Day: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint inside his girlfriend’s home on Christmas Day.
Kyle Jones, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery.
Police said they were called to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street, near Gorgas Park, for a domestic dispute. Police said Jones went to his girlfriend’s home and found another man inside.
Jones then took out a gun and "demanded the male victim's money and property." Police arrived and took Jones into custody.
