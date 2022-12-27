Read full article on original website
These were the best Apex Legends teams of 2022
Apex Legends is a team game at its core, and the Apex Legends Global Series is that team game’s greatest stage. There is no better barometer for a team’s skill and relative strength in the game. Thankfully, 2022 was also the year that Apex returned to LAN and...
Five League of Legends teams to watch out for in 2023
As the year comes to a close, so does one of the most hectic offseasons in League of Legends history. Almost all of the defending champions roster leaving DRX, the formation of a new North American superteam, and two new organizations helming LEC spots for the upcoming season: it is time to see which teams are stacked as the dust settles on the 2022 offseason with spring splits across the globe right on the horizon.
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
Best Lee Sin build in League of Legends
Lee Sin is one of the most iconic champions on the League of Legends roster, especially if you’re a jungler. There’s a saying that any strong jungle player has a great Lee Sin in their arsenal. This is because the champion requires great mechanical prowess, as well as an understanding of how the jungle ecosystem works. At the highest levels of play, a good Lee Sin player can single-handedly take over the early-to-mid game.
The 5 best Dota 2 content moments of 2022
Dota 2 is a living organism, and a lot happens throughout a calendar year. From patches to epic plays, the game continues to deliver memorable content and memories for the fans. Considering Dota 2 had one of its more successful years in recent times, the quality of content has also...
How tall is Gorgc? A Dota 2 player raises questions around the streamer’s height
Ranked matches in Dota 2 don’t always have to be toxic encounters. More often than not, players will stumble upon pleasant and funny teammates that make the game a better place. Popular Dota 2 streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski recently teamed up with a fan of his channel who happened...
The 5 best Dota 2 plays of 2022
Another year is scrapped off the Dota 2 calendar. Despite a few hiccups, it was one of the more action-packed competitive seasons for the game where amazing plays happened. Given the scale of the Majors and The International, professional Dota 2 players are expected to bring their A-game to each tournament. When that’s the case, fans get to watch some of the highest quality Dota 2 that’s being played in that particular moment.
Is 100 Thieves making a jetpack Call of Duty-like shooter? Myth thinks yes
As the crowd of fans itching to return to a jetpack era of gaming similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, or Advanced Warfare continues to grow, streaming superstar Myth thinks 100 Thieves might have the answer they’ve been waiting for. When Black Ops 3...
The best players in League going into 2023
A lot can change with the turn of the calendar, and with 2023 on the horizon, a lot looks different in the world of professional League of Legends. It has been a chaotic offseason with new superteams forming, the return of a certain G.O.A.T to the only place that feels right, and some very intriguing imports across the globe. With all that being said, there are a few players League fans should watch out for come next year.
How to travel distance using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the industry, constantly introducing new features to keep its players engaged. With Chapter Four recently starting, the mysterious Kinetic Ore was added to the game. It’s an energy-transferring material that also makes the Impact Hammer such a deadly weapon and a great traversal item.
Sacy locked out of his VALORANT account shortly after arriving in NA
Sentinels player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has pleaded for Riot’s help after he was unable to play VALORANT on his account following his move to North America. Sacy, who used to play on the Brazilian server, asked his followers on Twitter last night whether it was possible to transfer his account to North America so he can play on the VALORANT servers.
Toast signs most of his VALORANT roster while facing name decision and other teams ‘sniping’ him
Content creator and chessboxing winner DisguisedToast is getting closer and closer to completing his pro VALORANT roster, despite facing the setbacks that typically befall other new esports organization founders. Toast, who announced his plans to put together a pro competitive VALORANT roster back in October, recently confirmed on stream that...
All MTG Dominaria United creatures with double Kicker
Dominaria United introduced a twist on the lauded Kicker mechanic that contributed to the original Dominaria being such a dynamic and fun format. A cycle of five Rare double Kicker cards allow players to use two different colors to pay separate Kicker cost. Players can choose to just Kick the...
A superstar mid laner and Worlds finals MVP has joined LNG Esports for 2023
After six memorable years with Edward Gaming, one of League of Legends’ most talented players has begun a new chapter of his competitive adventure in 2023. Lee “Scout” Ye-chan has officially joined LNG Esports today, marking the end of his extensive tenure with EDG since joining back in 2016. This will only be the third team in Scout’s career so far after playing for SK Telecom T1 as a trainee at the beginning of his career.
LCS could easily lose more than just its primetime slot after 2023 schedule changes
For many League of Legends players, being able to adapt to changes within the popular MOBA title is an essential skill that separates the bad players from the good and the good from the best. But in the professional scene, it can be much harder to find a successful balance between changes to scheduling and formats that satisfy both viewers and players alike.
Riot’s new 2023 schedule opens door for VALORANT to become top esport in North America
There doesn’t seem to be anything slowing down VALORANT. And while League of Legends continues to be the top Riot Games-produced esport across the entire world, it’s clear that the company is forging a path for its tactical first-person shooter to be the top draw in North America.
VALORANT Game Changers player Larischz reportedly dead at 27
Former VALORANT Game Changers player Lara “Larischz” Gilardoni has reportedly died at the age of 27. Her cause of death is yet to be determined but she reportedly died earlier today during her vacation in Pinamar, a coastal city in Argentina. Brazilian news outlet VALORANT Zone was the first publication to break the story of her passing.
