TSA Lost and Found: a treasure trove of travelers’ forgotten items

With millions of travelers dealing with cancellations or delays, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding them to make sure they take all their items from airport checkpoints. TSA has its very own lost and found, where many interesting things end up.

The TSA lost and found at Washington Dulles International Airport is a treasure trove of travelers’ items, which have been forgotten at checkpoints in the rush to make a flight.

Lead Officer Leo Vaughn is in charge. We asked him what is the weirdest thing he’s ever seen.

“Right now, currently we have a wheelchair that somebody left behind,” he showed us. “Apparently, somebody rolled in on a wheelchair and walked out without it.”

The items range from mundane to critical. We saw computer wires, chargers, headphones, cell phones, IDs, wallets and even a bag filled with toys for Christmas.

There is an entire bin filled with keys to houses and cars, which makes one wonder how the owner ever got home from the airport.

Items stay at checkpoints for 24 hours before they end up at the lost and found. If your item is dropped off there, TSA will hold onto it for a month. If you call and officers can verify something is in fact yours, you then have three months to come get it. The things that aren’t claimed get donated or sent to a warehouse.

TSA officers have tips so you can avoid this situation. Instead of putting small items from your pockets in the bins, put them inside your bag, where you’re less likely to forget them. For those people who’ve left these entire suitcases at the checkpoints, Vaughn said they should probably check their luggage.

