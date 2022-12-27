Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years
When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
What are Michigan Senate Dems’ priorities as new majority in 2023?
Beginning in 2023, Michigan’s legislative term will usher in a new era of Senate leadership under Democratic control that hasn’t been seen in almost four decades. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said the upper chamber’s switch in party control will allow Senate Democrats to focus on a long-overdue agenda devoted to kitchen table issues they believe matter most to Michigan residents.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
Whitmer vetoes changes to state marijuana licensing, retirement systems
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 11 bills ahead of the legislative year’s end, citing concerns that policies pertaining to issues like marijuana licensing and retirement systems were “rushed through a lame duck session.”. In explaining the vetoes, Whitmer panned the bills as needing closer examination. All but one of...
mitechnews.com
Retirement Reforms, Marijuana Changes Meet Veto Pens
LANSING – Lame duck legislation that mostly tightened public employee retirement options or made tweaks to the state’s marijuana’s law were among the 11 bills vetoed by the Gov. Whitmer. Several of the bills would have pushed an annuity product to state employees as an alternative to...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Gov. Whitmer looking into fees for Michigan electric vehicle drivers
The road-building industry and others are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the new state legislation to find a new way to tax EVs.
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
mitechnews.com
Michigan Democrats Introduce Bill To Require 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2035
LANSING – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, a goal deemed unrealistic given current technology. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11 percent of Michigan’s net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100 percent in 15 years.
Detroit News
Right-to-work: A decade later, law's impact on Michigan remains murky
Charles Bell recalls how bitterly cold it was on the December day in 2012 when he and thousands of other protesters amassed outside the state Capitol in Lansing to protest the passage of a controversial right-to-work law that Republican lawmakers had surprised many by introducing. He remembers seeing police horses...
dbusiness.com
Consumers Energy to Study Impact of its Dams, Decide Future Plans
Consumers Energy in Jackson is funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to local communities near those dams across Michigan. That study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings held in 2022 to help determine...
traverseticker.com
High Pointe Golf Course Gets Green Light From Acme Township
Acme Township trustees have unanimously approved plans to revive the former High Pointe golf course in Williamsburg, with famed course architect Tom Doak – who is consulting on the project – telling board members that work could begin on the property as soon as April. The project came...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions
Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
fox2detroit.com
First gentleman Marc Mallory gives rare interview, says no interest in running for office: 'None'
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's First Gentleman, former dentist Dr. Marc Mallory, rarely talks to the news media but with a nudge from his wife the governor, he sat down again with FOX 2's Tim Skubick to discuss what it's like to be the husband of the state's chief executive.
chelseaupdate.com
Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
