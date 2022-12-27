ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

2023 Itty Bitty Open Jan. 14

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv3R1_0jvraXBr00

In its 35th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona hosts the 2023 Itty Bitty Open on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 21 valley-wide locations including at Jefferson Park, 306 S. Jefferson Ave. in Mesa.

Open free of charge to all kids ages 3-5, the event offers golf clinics at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. where juniors and parents learn basics skills taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals.

Kids then participate in fun-filled, non-competitive golf games and tournaments. Each golfer receives a set of plastic golf clubs (right-handed only), balls, a bag, and a visor – participants are asked to leave their own clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer, according to a release.

“For 35 years, the Itty Bitty Open is a great way for parents to introduce their children to the game of golf,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA, said in the release. “In fact, adults who attended decades ago are now bringing their kids, so the second generation is already here.”

A special contest with prizes will be held at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Anything goes: classic golf fashion; contemporary golf fashion; or any unique golf duds that may come to mind. All winners will receive a congratulatory letter, a trophy, and two tickets for the R.S. Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open (kids are already allowed to attend it at no charge, so the tickets are for parents or other adults).

Space is limited, sign up before Jan. 9. RSVP to 602-944-6168 or go to JGAA.org and click on Itty Bitty Open to learn more.

Register at https://jgaa.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/jgaa22/seminar/board/index.htm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa

Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

New Year's Eve dinner specials

Before getting to that midnight toast, enjoy one last fabulous meal in 2022. Here are a few nearby restaurants offering special New Year’s Eve dinners. Venues Cafe will offer its regular menu as well as a surf and turf traditional New Year’s Eve dinner. The celebratory meal ($78.95) includes a choice of soup or salad, 8-ounce Maine lobster tail and 6-ounce filet mignon. It also comes with dessert for two, a champagne toast and party favors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa Arts Center announces line-up of second half of 2022-2023

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center has announced the second half of its 2022-2023 season. Included in the massive lineup are special events such as the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s spring opening reception on Feb. 10 from 7-10 p.m., the Spark Youth Media Festival, International Jazz Day AZ on April 23, and various Out to Lunch concerts held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 23 until March 30! To get your tickets for any of the following events, tap/click here.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

New Multifamily Planned for 7th Ave. & Camelback

City staff has recommended the Phoenix Planning Commission approve a rezoning request for a 249-unit multifamily development on 4.79 acres near the NEC of 7th Avenue and Camelback. Owner Larkspur Lane Investment Properties, LLC (Magnolia Property Co.) has requested rezoning to “WU Code T5:5 UT (Walkable Urban Code, Transect 5:5,...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developments to look for in 2023 in the Southwest Valley

With the new year right around the corner, here are some projects to look out for in 2023. From new housing to restaurants, here’s what’s coming to the Southwest Valley. In Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, there is no shortage of new restaurants, stores and housing developments.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home

PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy