ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Hiker slips on ice and falls 200 feet on California peak on Christmas Eve, rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nZdK_0jvraSmE00

A 40-year-old Colorado woman slipped on ice and fell 200 feet while descending Cucamonga Peak on a Christmas Eve hike, California sheriff’s officials reported.

She left her campsite at 5 a.m. Dec. 24 to scale the peak in the San Gabriel Mountains and fell on her way back down, coming to rest against a fallen tree, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

A nearby hiker found her and activated his emergency beacon, the release said. A sheriff’s helicopter found the injured woman and called for a rescue helicopter.

High winds buffeted the rescue helicopter, complicating efforts to lower a rescuer to her, but they were eventually able to lower one a short distance away.

The rescuer, equipped with crampons and an ice ax, hiked to the woman and was able to assist her to an open area where the helicopter could hoist her up, the release said.

She was taken to a hospital to have her injuries treated.

The San Gabriel Mountains are in Southern California northeast of Los Angeles and north of San Bernardino.

Ice climber slips and plunges 40 feet near Utah’s Bridal Veil Falls, police say

Cellphone light leads rescuers to 31-year-old hiker lost on trail, Hawaii officials say

Snowboarder dies in avalanche that buried two people in Colorado, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB County officials warn of property scam

San Bernardino County homeowners are being warned about a nationwide property scam. The swindle called a Homeowner Benefit Program, involves homeowners being persuaded to place a lien on their property in exchange for a cash payment, according to a statement released by Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason and Assessor- Recorder-County Clerk Chris Wilhite.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns

December 29, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports through the ongoing efforts of Operation Consequences investigators served a search warrant in Fontana, recovering multiple firearms, and a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of ghost guns. The purpose of Operation Consequences is to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Loma Linda man arrested on charge of possession of loaded firearm

A Loma Linda man was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 24 at about 12:44 p.m., Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barton...
LOMA LINDA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
HIGHLAND, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

52K+
Followers
670
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy