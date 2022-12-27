Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Thatcher and Pima to face off for EA Boys Holiday Tourney Championship
Steve Carter Photo/Special to the Gila Herald: Bradley Curtis and the Thatcher Eagles will battle the Pima Roughriders for the 59th annual EA Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship on Thursday at 8 p.m. Final round of 59th E.A. Holiday Tourney begins at 1 p.m. By Raymundo Frasquillo and Jon Johnson.
gilaherald.com
Balloons over the Gila Valley
GRAHAM COUNTY – New Year’s Eve brought an unusual sight to the Gila Valley – a dozen, or more, hot air balloons drifting in the early morning air. In spite of sporadic seasonal winter weather conditions, balloon aficionados from various western locations have been participating in the third annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza, organized by Greg and Susan Lindsey.
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
gilaherald.com
Justice of the Peace Gary Griffith honored with retirement party
SAFFORD – After 20 years behind the bench in Safford Justice of the Peace District 1, Judge Gary Griffith has finally gotten his name back. A retirement party was held at the General Services Building on Thursday honoring Gary Griffith, who took off his judicial robes for the final time. Those in attendance included fellow judges, attorneys, law enforcement, court staff, county supervisors, friends, and family. During a small presentation, Griffith addressed the company.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for December 20 – 26
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 20 – 26, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. December...
Comments / 0