SAFFORD – After 20 years behind the bench in Safford Justice of the Peace District 1, Judge Gary Griffith has finally gotten his name back. A retirement party was held at the General Services Building on Thursday honoring Gary Griffith, who took off his judicial robes for the final time. Those in attendance included fellow judges, attorneys, law enforcement, court staff, county supervisors, friends, and family. During a small presentation, Griffith addressed the company.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO