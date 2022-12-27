Young Clemson QB Cade Klubnik talks ‘love’ and ‘kindness.’  Tennessee won’t feel any of it

One year ago, baby-faced Cade Klubnik had just graduated early from high school and began preparing for his next passage as the Clemson University quarterback.

“Ever since I was a little boy, my one dream has been to play college football,’’ Klubnik, the nation’s top-rated prep quarterback said in the commitment video he released as a 17-year-old in March 2021. “I still remember sitting in elementary school and filling out my dream job section and putting that I want to be a college quarterback. To have the opportunity to put the jersey on with the name Klubnik on the back and run out onto the field in front of 80,000 fans, that’s what I’ve always dreamed of.

“The journey started 14 years ago at the age of 3 when I first started playing quarterback.’’

The journey continues Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. That’s where true freshman Klubnik, who still could double as a high schooler and earnestly speaks of “love” and “kindness” and “joy” in relating to others, will make his first collegiate start for the No. 7 Tigers (11-2) against No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) in the biggest game of his career: The Capital One Orange Bowl — after throwing only 46 passes in college.

Yet those 46 were enough for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to elevate Klubnik to Orange Bowl starter — and announce it to the world immediately after Klubnik replaced longtime starter DJ Uiagalelei Dec. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference title-game victory against North Carolina. Klubnik dominated, completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, with another touchdown rushing.

His freshman numbers in nine games: 31 of 46 (67.4 percent) for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. His season includes leading Clemson’s final touchdown drive at home to conclude the Tigers’ 40-10 win over Miami on Nov. 19. He added 88 rushing yards on 22 carries for the season.

Uiagalelei leaves

Soon after Klubnik’s ascension to starter, Uiagalelei, a junior who also was a five-star prep player, announced he had entered the transfer portal and now is an Oregon State Beaver. But what could be an awkward situation didn’t stop Klubnik and his former teammate from continuing what Klubnik said remains a strong friendship.

“I think I saw it coming a little bit just because of the potential that he has,’’ Klubnik, referring to Uiagalelei’s transfer, said Tuesday from the Orange Bowl media hotel Le Meridien in Dania Beach. “He’s gonna be a great player. And I’m so pumped for him. It’s not awkward at all. It really isn’t. I really enjoy our relationship, and I think that comes to a surprise to a lot of people. But we are super close.

“[We] just kind of thanked each other for what we’ve been to each other and he did actually say, ‘Just go be me and don’t try to be anything different this game.’ He’s excited for me and I was excited for him. I let him know that I was praying for him.’’

Klubnik, 6-2 and 195 pounds, is the youngest of three sons and one daughter from Austin. Now 19, he played at Westlake High, which he helped lead to three consecutive state titles, completing 481 of 687 (70.0 percent) career passes for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. He added 197 carries for 1,319 rushing yards (6.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns. His high school record as a starter: 34-0.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Jacob Kupferman/AP

Accolades galore

Klubnik is a two-time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year, the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and MVP of the national Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021. He became the first quarterback to go undefeated as a starter while winning back-to-back state titles in Texas’ highest classification since Allen High’s Kyler Murray, now the Arizona Cardinals quarterback.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks was asked Tuesday about the challenge of going against a quarterback who is making his first start. Though the Volunteers rank 20th nationally in rushing defense (111.8 yards allowed a game), they are 127th of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed (287 a game) and 86th in total defense (398.8).

“Yeah, it’s a challenge,’’ Banks said. “But it tells me how much confidence they have in the kid. To make that move in the [ACC] championship game — gosh dang man. they must really think this kid can go. The plays he made, particularly the deep balls he threw off schedule, were tremendous.

“The sample size is small, but obviously we went back and watched his high school tape, went back and watched any mop-up duty he had in any of the games and it’s very consistent. The guy has a bunch of swagger, a strong arm, quick release and he’s pretty athletic. We know we have to be at the top of our game to have a chance to be able to contain this guy. He looks like the future of Clemson football to me.’’

Clemson receiver Antonio Williams said as soon as Uiagalelei entered the portal, Klubnik “made a group chat with the receivers” and began meeting to throw the ball around “and get used to running routes and timing. It was more about him showing us, ‘I’m the leader. I’m the QB. Let’s get on the field. Let’s work. Let’s be a team. Let’s get better.’’’

Those leadership qualities, said Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, are rare for a first-year player. “He came in with an energy about him. It was very, very clear that his future was going to be bright.”

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after Clemson defeated North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Jacob Kupferman/AP

Fierce, faithful

As fierce as he has been since he began playing the sport, Klubnik, who openly speaks about his devotion to faith, said he has learned the value of patience “and trusting in God’s plan” during his first season. “Whatever he has is going to be greater than anything I have for myself.

“Just treat everybody the same and love on people,’’ he said. “No matter where you are on the depth chart, just just treat everybody with kindness. That’s been one of my goals since I got here in January. Treat everybody the same whether I’m the starter or not.”

Klubnik describes himself as a “laid-back guy” whose perfect day outside of football would be to “hang out with some guys and just chill. Nothing crazy. Fish, swim, wake surf. Maybe go play a round of golf.’’

But on the football field is where Klubnik finds his happy place, and calm place — even in the midst of breaking out. He said playing “in a couple state championships in high school in front of some big crowds” helped him prepare for moments like Friday.

“I’ve never really gotten nervous,’’ he said, “which is kind of weird. I just love playing. I find joy in all of it.’’

Miami Herald sportswriter Jordan McPherson contributed to this report.