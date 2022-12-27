ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La'el Collins' Injury

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati is 11-4 and has won seven-straight games

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth coming out of retirement to join the Bengals following La'el Collins' season-ending ACL injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Whitworth on Tuesday.

"We got good people in the building that we trust," Taylor said bluntly.

Hakeem Adeniji is expected to start at right tackle with Collins out. The 25-year-old is in his third season. He's appeared in 38 career games.

"I think our scouting department does a great job of always evaluating our options," Taylor said. "But again, we've got guys that we've had in here, developing, working in our system that we've got a high degree of trust in that can help us do the things that we need to do this year."

It doesn't sound like Whitworth will be joining the Bengals for their playoff run, but what a story it would be if he did return to Cincinnati

The Bengals and Bills meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

