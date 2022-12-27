ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.READ MORE: Mail issues plague Lakeville residents ahead of ChristmasShe said she wrote to the postal...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO