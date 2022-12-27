Read full article on original website
Steubenville City Manager pleads with residents to watch and conserve water
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Steubenville City Manager is pleading with residents to watch and conserve their water usage. James Mavromatis says they had three breaks today alone and they are trying their best to combat these busts as quickly as they are reported, but the problem remains with not having enough water to refill the […]
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
Water outage in parts of Steubenville, no timetable on when it will flow again
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is dealing with a water outage for the Labelle pressure system. According to city officials, this due to the water plant not being able to keep up with the demand of the city and issues at the water plant. Customers in Labelle...
Fort Steuben Mall returns to normal following flooding
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Officials at the Fort Steuben Mall arrived earlier this week to find flooding inside. Fortunately, it didn't set them back much at all. The major areas affected by the flood were parts of the AMC Theater and JCPenney. Despite the excess water in some areas, the...
Belmont County tourism pioneer Householder dies
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Eugene "Doc" Householder, a household name in Belmont County, has died at 94. Eugene "Doc" Householder played an integral role in shaping the tourism of the county. He served as the first president of the tourism council's board of directors and was appointed executive director in 1989. He held that position for 28 years, retiring in 2017.
Law firm, cab company teaming to provide safe rides home for NYE
If you find yourself having a little bit too much fun this weekend, a local law firm is working to keep you safe and out of their offices by sponsoring a ride home. For the last 20 years, Gold, Khourey & Turak has been sponsoring a program in partnership with BMG Transport to get drivers home safely after New Year’s celebrations. Now under new management, IC Cab will be continuing the partnership alongside the law firm.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend
As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
Local lodge donates money toward sensory playground at Union Local Elementary
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Lafferty Moose Lodge 1462 donated $1,000 to Union Local Elementary School for its brand-new sensory playground on Thursday. "It was something that we thought would be a great benefit for everyone. I'm hoping more people see this, I don't think people have seen what they are doing to here at Union Local," said Marsha Butler, Lafferty Moose Lodge administrator.
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
Crews battle pole barn fire in Bergholz
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to a pole barn fire Friday morning in Bergholz. Officials report a resident was working on a tractor in the barn when it caught fire and spread to other items in the barn. Heat from the blaze melted siding on a...
Longtime Jefferson County attorney, public official Scurti dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime area attorney and public official Adam Scurti has died at age 83. In addition to his law practice, Scurti served on the Jefferson County Commission and was general counsel for the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He was also active in the Catholic church and at Steubenville Catholic Central.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
Heating methods eyed in Newcomerstown fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Gov. Justice announces Form Energy will site first American battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, creating hundreds of jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million. "Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news," Gov. Justice said. "At one point, Weirton was one of America's most important...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation
The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
