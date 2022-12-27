Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
Detective Tate Sanborn retires after 25 years of service to Las Vegas community
Detective Tate Sanborn resigned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday after 25 years of dedicated service to the city.
news3lv.com
Local cancer patient granted magical evening at Enchant Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 15-year-old girl got the chance to exclusively explore a popular Christmas attraction during a recent visit this week. Enchant Las Vegas and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation welcomed Tatiana Hatem, a few friends, and family to enjoy a magical night of fun at Las Vegas Ballpark.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Fire Department welcomes new graduates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department welcomed 16 new graduates to its program. The group's vision is to be leaders in emergency services. Each member works through innovative training, education risk assessment, and community involvement. Their values include leadership, diversity, excellence, and respect.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
CHAP program shifting to help tenants facing eviction; changes in eligibility coming
The CHAP program is coming to an end, no longer accepting applications after Jan. 22 and following new eligibility requirements for additional help.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
news3lv.com
Local 5-year-old receives special law enforcement patch from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 5-year-old is adding a special patch to his collection as he continues exploring law enforcement agencies across the country. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) posted about Jaydan Lau, who was born in Las Vegas and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
news3lv.com
Catch Yachtley Crew at KAOS at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Yachtley Crew is reeling you in for a one-of-a-kind performance tonight. They joined us in the studio Friday morning to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Animal shelters highlight pet safety during New Year's celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While guests cheer on the New Year, pet owners are reminded to hold on to their furry friends during the celebration. For pets, all of the noise and commotion that come along with the New Year's celebration may be scary. Many animal shelters report an...
CHAP Rental Assistance Program will be ending in 2023
Clark County announced on Thursday that the Cares Housing Assistance Program will be ending in 2023 and will no longer be accepting applications after Jan. 23.
news3lv.com
Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas residents asked to think of trauma survivors before lighting fireworks
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is asking people to consider those who have survived trauma before setting off fireworks for New Year's this weekend. Center staff members say loud sounds like fireworks can trigger survivors and victims of crime who are already coping with trauma and holiday blues.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
