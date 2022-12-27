ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local cancer patient granted magical evening at Enchant Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 15-year-old girl got the chance to exclusively explore a popular Christmas attraction during a recent visit this week. Enchant Las Vegas and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation welcomed Tatiana Hatem, a few friends, and family to enjoy a magical night of fun at Las Vegas Ballpark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas Fire Department welcomes new graduates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department welcomed 16 new graduates to its program. The group's vision is to be leaders in emergency services. Each member works through innovative training, education risk assessment, and community involvement. Their values include leadership, diversity, excellence, and respect.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
LAS VEGAS, NV

