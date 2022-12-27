ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights

In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Shrimp Fried Rice from Afromeals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Did a shrimp fry that rice? No, but Chef Gabi did! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Shrimp Fried Rice, a delicious dish for these cold winter months. You can get her Fried Rice Seasoning or take one of her cooking classes if you’d...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Looking back on major development projects underway in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2022 was a big year for development in Downtown Dayton with numerous projects underway. Nick Moeller enjoys serving up his locally brewed beers at Moeller Brew Barn. It is one of the newest businesses to open up shop in Downtown this year. “We feel like we’ve really been welcomed to the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve event back after 2 year hiatus

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people have their New Year’s traditions, and as the year is wrapping up, the village of Yellow Springs is preparing for theirs. COVID put a halt on New Year’s celebrations in Yellow Springs but tomorrow the tradition will be back up and running. Though it’s nothing too formal or […]
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Kimmy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!. Ashley Schmitt with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Kimmy!. Kimmy is about 3 years old and...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Julian Gilbert’s ‘Smoke Showing’ White Chicken Chili

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chili is great any time of year, but especially in the chillier months. It warms you right up! Especially when it’s as delicious as this White Chicken Chili. Julian Gilbert, firefighter and fantastic cook, was a finalist in Archer’s Tavern‘s Chili Cookoff. His chili...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade

This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Children’s Place, an apparel store for babies and children, will close its Huber Heights location in February. A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH

