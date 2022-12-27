Read full article on original website
dayton.com
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
WDTN
Shrimp Fried Rice from Afromeals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Did a shrimp fry that rice? No, but Chef Gabi did! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Shrimp Fried Rice, a delicious dish for these cold winter months. You can get her Fried Rice Seasoning or take one of her cooking classes if you’d...
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Looking back on major development projects underway in Downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2022 was a big year for development in Downtown Dayton with numerous projects underway. Nick Moeller enjoys serving up his locally brewed beers at Moeller Brew Barn. It is one of the newest businesses to open up shop in Downtown this year. “We feel like we’ve really been welcomed to the […]
WLWT 5
It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines Hershey's chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with marshmallows.
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve event back after 2 year hiatus
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people have their New Year’s traditions, and as the year is wrapping up, the village of Yellow Springs is preparing for theirs. COVID put a halt on New Year’s celebrations in Yellow Springs but tomorrow the tradition will be back up and running. Though it’s nothing too formal or […]
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Kimmy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!. Ashley Schmitt with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Kimmy!. Kimmy is about 3 years old and...
WDTN
Julian Gilbert’s ‘Smoke Showing’ White Chicken Chili
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chili is great any time of year, but especially in the chillier months. It warms you right up! Especially when it’s as delicious as this White Chicken Chili. Julian Gilbert, firefighter and fantastic cook, was a finalist in Archer’s Tavern‘s Chili Cookoff. His chili...
dayton.com
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
dayton.com
Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Children’s Place, an apparel store for babies and children, will close its Huber Heights location in February. A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire
Crews have put out a fire that broke out on a boat in the Manhattan Harbor in Dayton, Ky. Friday afternoon.
