Related
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
BBC
'I feel he can do better' - Guardiola on Haaland
Pep Guardiola will be pleased if striker Erling Haaland keeps breaking records, so long as it helps Manchester City get three more points. The Norway superstar became the fastest player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season with his double against Leeds on Wednesday. His total of 14 games is seven faster than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips (21 games).
BBC
Your views on Friday's game
We asked for your views after Friday's game between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield. William: A good win from a poor performance. Worryingly Liverpool as a team have been poor defensively in the three games since coming back after the World Cup and that will have to improve if we have any chance of getting into the top four by the end of the season.
BBC
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
