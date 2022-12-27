ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]

Breanna Flaherty hit a pair of free throws in overtime to give the Sumner Tigers their 2nd win of the season, as they beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 51-50 on Friday, December 30th. Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game high 24 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. The...
SUMNER, ME
Rachel Perkins

The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?

This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
MONSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
WGME

Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

