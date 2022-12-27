Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]
Breanna Flaherty hit a pair of free throws in overtime to give the Sumner Tigers their 2nd win of the season, as they beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 51-50 on Friday, December 30th. Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game high 24 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. The...
MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat the Hermon Hawks 52-33 in Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 29th. The Trojans led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-19 at the end of the...
2022 Class B State Champs – Ellsworth Eagles Honored Prior to Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
The 2022 Ellsworth Eagles won the State Class B Championship in epic fashion, coming from behind in all their playoff games. On Thursday night, December 29th in front of a packed Katsiaficas Gymnasium crowd, the Cardiac Kids were honored!. Athletic Director Josh Frost on the microphone with the Gold Glove...
Former Eagles Jackson Curtis and Connor Wagstaff Named to Collegiate Baseball Division III Players to Watch List
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 pre-season NCAA Division III poll and Husson University baseball was picked 37th in the rankings while junior Jackson Curtis, graduate student Kobe Rogerson and junior Connor Wagstaff were named to the players to watch list. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 25-17 under...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open
If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
wabi.tv
4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
Disposing of Your 2022 Christmas Trees on MDI and Ellsworth
Now that Christmas has come and gone, there's the question of what to do with your Christmas Tree. If you have an artificial tree, you just put it back in the box and store it away for another year, but if you had a "real" tree, it becomes a bit more problematic.
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
WGME
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
