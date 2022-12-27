Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport Tuesday morning was among dozens of airports around the nation working through flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to a spokesperson from the Jetport, 12 flights from Monday to Wednesday were cancelled, all of them Southwest flights from Portland to Baltimore. While the...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
Four fires in York County this week alone
ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year. "It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.
Airplane flips during landing at New Hampshire airport
A single-engine plane attempting to land in New Hampshire Saturday went off the runway and flipped onto its roof, according to federal aviation officials. The plane’s pilot was the only person on board at the time when it flipped shortly after noon at the Hampton Airfield in Hampton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
WGME
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect on Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities say. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
mainebiz.biz
Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list
A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
WGME
Some southern Maine families say they haven't received mail since before Christmas
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WGME) -- It's been a trying two weeks for families living in the Cider Hill community of Old Orchard Beach, most of whom haven't seen a piece of mail since well before Christmas. "We've got a lot of mail outstanding," said Carolyn Poulin. "There's 178 units...
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
South Portland smoke and vape shop trying to end flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products earlier this month, and stores in the city currently selling flavored tobacco have until April 1 to sell all of their inventory. Christopher Jackson and his brother started Portland Smoke and Vape, and are asking...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
newscentermaine.com
Two cars catch fire on State Street in Portland
The fire on State Street forced the road to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Both cars were significantly damaged.
WMUR.com
Woman in mobility scooter struck, killed in Rochester crash, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman in a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon in Rochester, police said. The crash shut down Columbus Avenue for hours, but the road was back open by 6 p.m. Police said the woman struck by the car wasn't...
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
WMTW
York County COVID-19 vaccine clinic shutting down
SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years and 100,000 vaccines administered, the York County Emergency Management Agency's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford is closing up shop. It opened in the former Marshalls building on March 2, 2021. At the height of the pandemic, the Sanford vaccination clinic was open...
