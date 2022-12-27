ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/31: Giants offense, Daboll’s focus, red zone efficiency, more headlines

Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll have attacked Cover-3 teams in the past with hitch-seam, double smash, and anything to the curl-flat areas of the field. The Giants also have attacked middle-of-the-field closed (MOFC) concepts with deep one-on-one shots, so four-verts with benders from the No. 2s to hold the safety will create outside opportunities for Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, or even Marcus Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/29: Jackson practices, Davis signed, more headlines

Adoree’ Jackson, out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, returned to practice on Wednesday for the New York Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Jackson would be “doing some stuff.” He was officially listed as a limited practice participant. Jackson, the Giants’ best...
Big Blue View

Cash is still King

In my first post to this site back in February, I posited that offseason decisions are driven much more by cash considerations than salary cap considerations - at least for the Giants. In that and subsequent posts I provided evidence that for the last 10 years or so (since the 2011 CBA) the Giants cash spending hovers around the salary cap, unlike teams such as the Eagles who have routinely exceeded the cap in cash spending (referred to as cash over cap).
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones: ‘It’s about handling business this week’

The New York Giants come home after a two-game road trip to start 2023 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day. But these aren’t the Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck — or even Philip Rivers — Colts. These Colts have a solid defense, but seem utterly lost on the offensive side of the ball. The Colts will also be coming to New York on a short week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy