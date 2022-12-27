Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice
The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
The Green Bay Packers Could Be Dangerous If They Take Care of Business and Get a Little Help
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could make some noise in the postseason if they can find a way to get there. The post The Green Bay Packers Could Be Dangerous If They Take Care of Business and Get a Little Help appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WBTW News13
Kings of Trash Mountain: Ways Carolina Panthers can make playoffs, win NFC South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here is a sentence that you would never think you were going to hear this year: the Carolina Panthers are in control of their playoff destiny. That’s right, the Panthers team that was reeling at 1-4 at one point, fired its head coach Matt Rhule, traded away its superstar running back […]
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/31: Giants offense, Daboll’s focus, red zone efficiency, more headlines
Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll have attacked Cover-3 teams in the past with hitch-seam, double smash, and anything to the curl-flat areas of the field. The Giants also have attacked middle-of-the-field closed (MOFC) concepts with deep one-on-one shots, so four-verts with benders from the No. 2s to hold the safety will create outside opportunities for Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, or even Marcus Johnson.
Sources: Giants expect Xavier McKinney (hand) back Sunday
The Giants expect safety Xavier McKinney to play Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. McKinney has missed seven games after injuring his hand in a bye-week ATV accident.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/29: Jackson practices, Davis signed, more headlines
Adoree’ Jackson, out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, returned to practice on Wednesday for the New York Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Jackson would be “doing some stuff.” He was officially listed as a limited practice participant. Jackson, the Giants’ best...
Big Blue View
Quenton Nelson overwhelming choice as Colts’ player Giants’ fans would most like to have
Guard Quenton Nelson is by far the player New York Giants’ fans would most like to have as a Giant if they could. In our poll, this week 72 percent (1,464) of 2,036 voters chose Nelson from a list of five Colts players. Here are the complete poll results:
Big Blue View
Cash is still King
In my first post to this site back in February, I posited that offseason decisions are driven much more by cash considerations than salary cap considerations - at least for the Giants. In that and subsequent posts I provided evidence that for the last 10 years or so (since the 2011 CBA) the Giants cash spending hovers around the salary cap, unlike teams such as the Eagles who have routinely exceeded the cap in cash spending (referred to as cash over cap).
Big Blue View
Daniel Jones: ‘It’s about handling business this week’
The New York Giants come home after a two-game road trip to start 2023 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day. But these aren’t the Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck — or even Philip Rivers — Colts. These Colts have a solid defense, but seem utterly lost on the offensive side of the ball. The Colts will also be coming to New York on a short week.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: We’re going long in our year-end edition
Our final Big Blue View Mailbag of 2022 is a long one. Grab a cup of coffee, a donut, a bagel, some of those leftover Christmas cookies, or whatever you need and settle in. There are some good questions in here, and this one might take a while to get through.
Comments / 0