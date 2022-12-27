World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO