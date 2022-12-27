Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
A Futuristic-Looking 12,000-Sq-Ft Library Will Open In The Bronx In 2025
World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
evgrieve.com
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Commercial Observer
Bank Hapoalim Provides $32M Loan for Tankhouse’s Brooklyn Mixed-Use Development
Tankhouse has some new debt in its tank. An entity associated with the Brooklyn-based developer has scored a $31.6 million building loan from Bank Hapoalim to construct its mixed-use project at 134 Vanderbilt Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to property records made public Thursday. The debt comes as the...
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City
Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
A massive oil spill left a nasty smell at a construction site on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
darienite.com
Robert Moses, Let My People Alone — But Get Things Built!
With the impending opening of the “new” Grand Central Madison rail station serving the Long Island Rail Road, an important milestone in the region’s transportation history will be made. And, in historical perspective, one man’s name comes to mind: Robert Moses. Awhile back when I gave...
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
