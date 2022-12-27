ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret NYC

A Futuristic-Looking 12,000-Sq-Ft Library Will Open In The Bronx In 2025

World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
evgrieve.com

133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market

A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PIX11

Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
NY1

Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?

The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
darienite.com

Robert Moses, Let My People Alone — But Get Things Built!

With the impending opening of the “new” Grand Central Madison rail station serving the Long Island Rail Road, an important milestone in the region’s transportation history will be made. And, in historical perspective, one man’s name comes to mind: Robert Moses. Awhile back when I gave...
