WRDW-TV
Missing 74-year-old Richmond Co. man with dementia found
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was asking for your help in locating a missing man. Authorities on Friday canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for L. D. Henderson, 74. He was found, according to the sheriff’s office. We previously...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
FOUND: Richmond County cancels BOLO for missing man with dementia
Investigators are looking for a man that was last seen leaving his home on foot in the middle of the night and hasn't been heard from since.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
41nbc.com
Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
WRDW-TV
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the June drowning death of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons. The family of Israel Scott said District Attorney Jared Williams met with them Friday to tell them an arrest warrant would be issued for the instructor of the lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
abccolumbia.com
Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area. No further details...
Suspect sought in apparent road rage shooting in North Augusta
Investigators are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that happened near Exit 1 off of Interstate 20, in which shots were reportedly fired.
wfxg.com
Deputies cleared in death of man who died after being tased in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office has cleared the officers of criminal liability in the death of Jermaine Jones, Jr. Jones died back in October after a traffic stop. During that traffic stop, Jones fled on foot and was tased by deputies. He suffered a medical emergency on the way to jail and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
WRDW-TV
Grovetown police seek tips on vehicle involved in hit-and-run
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run. It happened just before 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bryan Circle, according to the Grovetown Police Department. The vehicle is a white sedan, about 10 to...
WJCL
Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"
GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
wtoc.com
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after the she died on Christmas Eve in Effingham County. From neighbors to family members this community is grieving tonight after losing 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett. WTOC had an emotional phone call with one of...
Motel aggravated assault suspect arrested by RCSO
Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspect they say is involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at a motel on Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to an aggravated assault case. Authorities said Thursday that Rebecca Melanie Perry has been arrested. Deputies on Wednesday had asked the public to be on the lookout for her, but that alert was canceled Thursday. The incident...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
