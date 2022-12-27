ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County

If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans for 2023

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is planning to expand their reach in 2023. The chamber plans to lean into its purpose by continuing to help small, local businesses through grants, ribbon cuttings, and promotions. They hope to grow their memberships in order to help more businesses. For 2023, they...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Economic goals in Jackson County for 2023

With such a diverse range of industry and businesses, Jackson County saw a lot of growth in 2022 and there’s no stopping that growth as we head into 2023. In studio with more is Jaylon Morris with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
wxxv25.com

MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M

The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Officials believe woods fire intentionally started, urge caution when burning

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators looking into a woods fire off Highway 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone saw the smoke and called it in right way. That meant firefighters were able to get out there quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading and threatening any structures.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
STONE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast

After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson looks back at his career

After more than 30 years of service, Sheriff Troy Peterson has announced that he will retire when his term ends. Sheriff Peterson is finishing out his career right where it started. Before he was sheriff, Peterson began as a corrections officer at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. It wasn’t...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

New Year’s Eve events across the Coast

As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system. However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast liquor stores still lifting spirits despite low supply

As we prepare to toast to 2023, we checked in with a local liquor store that has been lifting spirits this holiday season. At Pooh’s Liquor Store on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport, business has been non-stop since Thanksgiving. During this year, it’s often hard to keep up the supply,...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy