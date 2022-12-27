Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County
If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
wxxv25.com
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans for 2023
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is planning to expand their reach in 2023. The chamber plans to lean into its purpose by continuing to help small, local businesses through grants, ribbon cuttings, and promotions. They hope to grow their memberships in order to help more businesses. For 2023, they...
wxxv25.com
Economic goals in Jackson County for 2023
With such a diverse range of industry and businesses, Jackson County saw a lot of growth in 2022 and there’s no stopping that growth as we head into 2023. In studio with more is Jaylon Morris with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
wxxv25.com
MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M
The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
wxxv25.com
Firework businesses around the Coast preparing for the New Year’s holiday
With New Year’s Eve just right around the corner, fireworks stores and tents are popping up around the Coast. Wilson Fireworks has six different locations along the Gulf Coast including Ocean Springs, Saucier, Moss Point and Poplarville. Owner Barbara Wilson tells News 25 that the sales have been pretty...
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis celebrating New Year with an Oyster Drop
Some cities drop a ball to celebrate the new year, but the City of Bay St. Louis has a better idea. The city rings in the new year with a giant oyster drop. The oyster sits at the very top of 200 North Beach Restaurant. Last New Year’s Eve, the...
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WLOX
Officials believe woods fire intentionally started, urge caution when burning
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators looking into a woods fire off Highway 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone saw the smoke and called it in right way. That meant firefighters were able to get out there quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading and threatening any structures.
WLOX
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson looks back at his career
After more than 30 years of service, Sheriff Troy Peterson has announced that he will retire when his term ends. Sheriff Peterson is finishing out his career right where it started. Before he was sheriff, Peterson began as a corrections officer at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. It wasn’t...
wxxv25.com
New Year’s Eve events across the Coast
As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
Mississippi man missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29. The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four […]
WLOX
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system. However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of...
wxxv25.com
Coast liquor stores still lifting spirits despite low supply
As we prepare to toast to 2023, we checked in with a local liquor store that has been lifting spirits this holiday season. At Pooh’s Liquor Store on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport, business has been non-stop since Thanksgiving. During this year, it’s often hard to keep up the supply,...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
Comments / 0