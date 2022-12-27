Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Bridge Completes New Oswego County Little Sandy Creek Trail
The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA). The new Little Sandy Creek Trail connects the existing Winona Way trail to the Bargy Road...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
wwnytv.com
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 didn’t just leave feet of snow. In communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, it left something else behind. Some waterfront homes have turned into ice castles. The blizzard came ashore with 60-mile-per-hour winds and tall waves.
wwnytv.com
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
Cicero man dies after snowmobile accident in North Country, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. He failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
wrvo.org
Watertown, Jefferson County, parts of St. Lawrence, battle 'dire' blizzard conditions
The city of Watertown and Jefferson County are starting to recover Monday after several days of heavy lake-effect snow and high winds. The National Weather Service reports 41 inches of snow have fallen since Friday in the city of Watertown and in Henderson Harbor on Lake Ontario; Copenhagen in Lewis county got 30 inches.
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
wwnytv.com
Warm today, warmer next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s unseasonably warm for the end of December. It will be cloudy and mild today, with maybe a few popup showers. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll have rain for New Year’s Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
localsyr.com
Watertown digs out after dangerous holiday blizzard
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It will be a holiday weekend the North Country will never forget. The massive winter storm that hit a large portion of the country, and parts of southern Ontario dumped feet of snow on cities such as Buffalo and Watertown. Many services, organizations and businesses...
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp
CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say
DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
