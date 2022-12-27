Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Update: Alton Police Say Shooting Victim Transported To St. Louis Area Hospital
ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside...
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
KSDK
Thursday shooting marks 196th homicide this year in St. Louis City
This year, St. Louis City police reported 196 homicides so far in 2022. About 58% of those cases were solved.
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
KMOV
Police investigate shooting inside barbershop in Alton, IL
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Metro East barbershop Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officers found a victim shot inside Fresh Cuts Barber Shop. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
Man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis
One man has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis
A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
FOX2now.com
What are the consequences for discharging a firearm?
ST. LOUIS – Random gunfire has proven to be a dangerous part of some New Year celebrations in St. Louis. During this week’s Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses both the dangers and the legal consequences of discharging a firearm.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to his role in a drug trafficking operation in the Springfield, Missouri, area.
KMOV
17-year-old killed on Christmas weekend in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend. LaShawn Bell, 17, was found shot on Fall Street between Williams and Richard just before midnight on Christmas Eve. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
KMOV
Police ask for tips on 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It has been over five years since three women were found murdered inside a car on the 4200 Block of John. The victims were identified as Dominique D. Lewis, 24, Reeba M. Moore, 25, and Chanice R. White, 24. After receiving a call for attempted...
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
Where 3 disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their prison sentences
ST. LOUIS — The federal Bureau of Prisons has determined where three disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their sentences after they pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who was sentenced to nearly four years...
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
