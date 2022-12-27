A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through our area this afternoon. As this line moves into our area it will continue to be favorable for producing severe winds gusts as well as possibly producing a couple short lived tornadoes. While this line was not moving too fast early on in its formation, it has been picking up and will continue to do so as it enters our area becoming cold pool dominated. If it races across the area the way models are anticipating, we likely will see less of a flash flooding risk. While it will be producing high rainfall rates that may cause a few areas of localized flooding, the fast moving nature of it will help keep us from seeing any widespread flooding issues. Showers and thunderstorms should clear the LA/MS border sometime in the afternoon, moving out of coastal MS late in the afternoon through the evenings hours.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO