wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
bodyslam.net
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
wrestlingrumors.net
Almost: WWE Faces Visa Issues Preventing World Champion From Working WrestleMania
They have a plan. Wrestling has a long history of having athletes from other sports coming in to try their hand in the squared circle. It offers an easy concept for fans to grasp and might bring some other fans from the other sport over with them. Now it seems that WWE has their eye on bringing back a champion from another sport who has worked with them in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kris Statlander Reacts To The Tension Between The Best Friends, Young Bucks Note
The Best Friends will be facing off against each other on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Kris Statlander took to Twitter to react to the tension happening in the group lately, writing:. “My knees fell apart...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Upcoming Match With The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura is traveling to Pro Wrestling NOAH this weekend in order to wrestle The Great Muta as part of the veteran’s retirement tour. Nakamura recently spoke with NOAH’s YouTube channel where he opened up about his upcoming match at “The New Year 2023” event. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Cain Velasquez Talks Why He Felt “A Little Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Cain Velasquez talked about his match against Brock Lesnar from the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. This marked Cain’s WWE in-ring debut and he lost in two minutes to the then-WWE Champion. He was released the following year due to budget cuts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks: ‘I Think The Company Believes In Him’
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of Ricky Starks and expects to see a lot more of him on television moving forward. During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on the future of Starks in All Elite Wrestling, his mic skills, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Offers His Thoughts On Dave Meltzer, Star Ratings
AEW star Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” during the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and discussed a variety of topics. Harwood offered his thoughts on longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, his star ratings, and if he respects him. Here...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting & Darby Allin speak...
ewrestlingnews.com
French-Canadian Station RDS Will Not Air AEW Dynamite In 2023
French-Canadian broadcast station RDS will not be airing AEW Dynamite as of the beginning of the new year. According to a report from Slam Wrestling, AEW Dynamite will not air on the French-language broadcast station in Canada starting in 2023. Long-time Quebec announcer Jean-François Kelly broke the news on Wednesday....
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw
JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
