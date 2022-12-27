Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
WLWT 5
Springfield Township art classes picking up pieces after flooding from freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An art center in Springfield Township is just one of many places destroyed by sprinklers and pipes bursting on Christmas morning. These recent situations are overwhelming phone lines for plumbers in the tri-state. "It was pouring out the doors, pouring downstairs. It was pretty devastating,"...
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
A crash with downed wires has been reported on OH-125 in Tate Township
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A crash with downed wires has been reported on OH-125 in Tate Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
