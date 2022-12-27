ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Report of a crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
