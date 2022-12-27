ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Kenton County Police looking for Independence man

The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HARRISON, OH

