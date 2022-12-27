Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
WLWT 5
Reports of a heavy police presence on Clough Pike in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a heavy police presence on Clough Pike in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
linknky.com
Kenton County Police looking for Independence man
The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Police: Search for man missing nearly 1 month includes Rumpke landfill
The search for a 72-year-old man with autism, missing since early December, pivoted at some point to a Rumpke landfill, according to Pierce Township police.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 10-month-old child
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is working to help locate a missing 10-month-old child. The sheriff's office said the child, identified as Valerie Williams, and mother, identified as Monica George, 25, were seen leaving the Kenwood Towne Center on Tuesday around 6 p.m. The two were possibly...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
