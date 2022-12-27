ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
AL.com

Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
AL.com

These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it

As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide

If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
wbrc.com

Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
thisisalabama.org

5 stories that made us smile in 2022

What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
AL.com

Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare

For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WHNT-TV

Cost of Eggs Skyrockets

While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
AL.com

Alabama Entertainers of the Year 2022

The Alabama people that made significant cultural contributions locally, regionally and nationally in 2022, as determined by the AL.com Life & Culture staff. Working with Ferrill Gibbs, another songwriter with Mobile ties, Partridge brought his unique perspective to “Alabama Astronaut,” a podcast about the distinctive music of snake-handling churches. It’s a thoughtful and respectful exploration of a subculture that’s often depicted as a freakshow – but it’s still incredibly entertaining. -- Lawrence Specker.
lowndessignal.com

Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1

House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
alabamanews.net

Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area

Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
SELMA, AL

