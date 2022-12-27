Read full article on original website
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
thecutoffnews.com
Gov. Kay Ivey's Christmas Message 2022
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's Christmas Message 2022 with a special performance by Albertville High School’s VocalEase Choir. (Governor's Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
aldailynews.com
Dozens of 2022 candidates referred to AG over missing, late campaign finance reports
When John Nimmer, the Republican candidate for state senator in District 23, was asked why he didn’t file his campaign finance reports during the election cycle, his answer was simple:. “I thought I didn’t meet the threshold (to file) … I had next to no money,,” he told Alabama...
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it
As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide
If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
thisisalabama.org
5 stories that made us smile in 2022
What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare
For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WHNT-TV
Cost of Eggs Skyrockets
While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Alabama Entertainers of the Year 2022
The Alabama people that made significant cultural contributions locally, regionally and nationally in 2022, as determined by the AL.com Life & Culture staff. Working with Ferrill Gibbs, another songwriter with Mobile ties, Partridge brought his unique perspective to “Alabama Astronaut,” a podcast about the distinctive music of snake-handling churches. It’s a thoughtful and respectful exploration of a subculture that’s often depicted as a freakshow – but it’s still incredibly entertaining. -- Lawrence Specker.
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
lowndessignal.com
Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1
House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
