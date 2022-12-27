Read full article on original website
Drunk Campbell County Man Threatens, Points Loaded Gun At Deputy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A drunk 65-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Campbell County deputy Thursday is lucky he wasn’t shot himself. Roger McLean was intoxicated when the deputy responded to his home about 40 minutes north of Gillette to a report he’d...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/30/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 30:. At 8:59 a.m. to the 700 block of Express Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 11:00 a.m. to East 7th Street for an emergency medical response. At 11:21 a.m. to Tanner...
Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County
Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming. She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes . Anyone with...
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
County 17 publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of County 17 or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by emailing tips@county17.com. Dear Gillette,. I have worked in public health for almost 20 years, and one of...
Campbell County wants to get ahead on fourth district courtroom
GILLETTE WNE) — Campbell County is hoping to get an early start on construction of a fourth district courtroom. In August, Van Ewing was awarded a $1.3 million contract to remodel the first floor of the courthouse annex. The project is expected to take 150 days. The plan had been to start work on the second floor of the courthouse once the first-floor remodel is complete.
Obituaries: Patel; Howland
Keyur Kirti Patel, 34, of Gillette, WY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. Keyur was born August 17, 1988, in Long Branch, NJ to Kirtikumar and Ila Patel. At a young age his family relocated to Gillette, WY where he spent the rest of his childhood years. In that time, he enjoyed soccer, golf and world travels with his family. Keyur graduated from Campbell County School in 2006 and went for further education at the University of Wyoming and Casper College.
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
Happy Girls Don’t Do That will hold gala fundraiser Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An organization focused on fostering positivity and happiness among youth is holding a fundraiser New Year’s Eve at Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4-J Road, Gillette. Happy Girls Don’t Do That’s gala fundraiser will feature games and dancing, along with a midnight champagne...
In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?
Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
National Tribal Energy Roundtable to discuss critical minerals Jan. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Tribal Energy Roundtable will hold a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 on how Tribes can become more involved in the energy industry through critical minerals mining, research and manufacturing. “Our biggest question is how will Tribes and Tribal Energy contribute to...
Chilly temps, snow chances return for New Year’s holiday weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chances are good that Gillette may see a snowy New Year as the world marches into 2023, but that’s after a warm end of the week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says sun and warmth are on tap for today. The forecast high is 39 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 24 mph. That’ll dip wind chills to about 10 degrees.
