Campbell County, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Drunk Campbell County Man Threatens, Points Loaded Gun At Deputy

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A drunk 65-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Campbell County deputy Thursday is lucky he wasn’t shot himself. Roger McLean was intoxicated when the deputy responded to his home about 40 minutes north of Gillette to a report he’d...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/30/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 30:. At 8:59 a.m. to the 700 block of Express Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 11:00 a.m. to East 7th Street for an emergency medical response. At 11:21 a.m. to Tanner...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Campbell County wants to get ahead on fourth district courtroom

GILLETTE WNE) — Campbell County is hoping to get an early start on construction of a fourth district courtroom. In August, Van Ewing was awarded a $1.3 million contract to remodel the first floor of the courthouse annex. The project is expected to take 150 days. The plan had been to start work on the second floor of the courthouse once the first-floor remodel is complete.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Patel; Howland

Keyur Kirti Patel, 34, of Gillette, WY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. Keyur was born August 17, 1988, in Long Branch, NJ to Kirtikumar and Ila Patel. At a young age his family relocated to Gillette, WY where he spent the rest of his childhood years. In that time, he enjoyed soccer, golf and world travels with his family. Keyur graduated from Campbell County School in 2006 and went for further education at the University of Wyoming and Casper College.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Happy Girls Don’t Do That will hold gala fundraiser Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An organization focused on fostering positivity and happiness among youth is holding a fundraiser New Year’s Eve at Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4-J Road, Gillette. Happy Girls Don’t Do That’s gala fundraiser will feature games and dancing, along with a midnight champagne...
GILLETTE, WY
Fatim Hemraj

In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?

Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
MOORCROFT, WY
county17.com

National Tribal Energy Roundtable to discuss critical minerals Jan. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Tribal Energy Roundtable will hold a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 on how Tribes can become more involved in the energy industry through critical minerals mining, research and manufacturing. “Our biggest question is how will Tribes and Tribal Energy contribute to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Chilly temps, snow chances return for New Year’s holiday weekend

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chances are good that Gillette may see a snowy New Year as the world marches into 2023, but that’s after a warm end of the week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says sun and warmth are on tap for today. The forecast high is 39 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 24 mph. That’ll dip wind chills to about 10 degrees.
GILLETTE, WY

