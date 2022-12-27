Keyur Kirti Patel, 34, of Gillette, WY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. Keyur was born August 17, 1988, in Long Branch, NJ to Kirtikumar and Ila Patel. At a young age his family relocated to Gillette, WY where he spent the rest of his childhood years. In that time, he enjoyed soccer, golf and world travels with his family. Keyur graduated from Campbell County School in 2006 and went for further education at the University of Wyoming and Casper College.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO