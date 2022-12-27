Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez
Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
Where Do Illinois, Wisconsin Roads Rank on List of Worst in US?
When you drive between Wisconsin and Illinois there's really no need for a sign to let you know when you've crossed the Stateline, because the condition of the roads will let you know that you've arrived. There's a new survey from Consumer Affairs that compiled data from several U.S. government...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers launches housing program for homelessness and opioid use disorders
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31...
wortfm.org
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
empowerwisconsin.org
Gov. Evers is on the clock
Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
Daily Reporter
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed
Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
WISN
Prosecutors push for pay increase in next budget to avert growing 'statewide crisis'
All 71 of Wisconsin’s district attorneys are unanimously urging Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers to set aside more than $14 million in the next two-year state budget to increase pay for all assistant and deputy district attorneys. "We have district attorneys across Wisconsin who are getting no applications...
Comments / 1